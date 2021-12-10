Columbia Outdoor School held their annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Pictured are staff, campers and volunteers with Columbia Outdoor School. Proceeds from the fundraiser go directly to Blue Lake Camp, helping to sponsor children who would otherwise not be able to attend. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

Nearly $2,000 raised through Columbia Outdoor School’s Christmas Tree fundraiser

The annual fundraiser helps to support kids at Blue Lake Camp

Columbia Outdoor School held their annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser on Saturday, December 4, 2021, with the goal of raising funds for Blue Lake Camp.

This year’s fundraiser raised nearly $2,000, which will go towards helping to support kids at Blue Lake Camp.

Every year, Charlie Willis of Kootenay Tree Farms donates some trees, and gives the rest at a discounted rate, to Columbia Outdoor School. The public is able to purchase the trees by donation.

Shonna Murphy of Columbia Outdoor School said that the event was a success, selling out of all 50 trees the day of the fundraiser.

“We sold out of every tree by the end of the day and it was a great day,” Murphy said. “A huge thank you to Charlie Willis for supporting us for the past five years, and a big thank you to Steve Mercandelli of Cranbrook Dodge.”

Cranbrook’s Firehall Kitchen and Tap is also holding their own fundraiser for Blue Lake Camp. If you purchase an ornament from the restaurant, the funds will help to send a local kid to camp.


