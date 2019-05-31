NDP MPs call for prioritization of softwood lumber agreement

The federal NDP is taking the governing Liberals to task for failing to remove U.S. duties on softwood lumber.

A trio of parliamentarians, including Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski, have written to two federal cabinet ministers asking the feds to prioritize a fair agreement on softwood lumber.

In a press release, the NDP says the issue stems from the U.S. blocking judicial appointments to the World Trade Organization’s appellate body, meaning that Canada’s appeals on the duties aren’t likely to be heard anytime soon.

“Softwood lumber is a fundamental part of Canada’s forestry sector,” said MP Wayne Stetski. “For many rural communities, it’s the backbone of our economies providing high-quality, well-paid jobs that tens of thousands of Canadians rely upon to support their families.”

The release notes that there have been a reduction in shifts at B.C. mill operations, as well as temporary and permanent closures over the last six months. The scale of the mountain pine beetle infestation and the increase in wildfire activity is also threatening the forestry industry.

The U.S. duties add to the financial sustainability of the forestry sector, added neighbouring South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings.

“Canadian producers and workers need an agreement on softwood lumber that will bring fairness and predictability,” said MP Richard Cannings.

Previous story
Mysterious sea creature washes ashore at Victoria-area beach
Next story
Smoke from Alberta wildfires shrouds East Kootenay towns

Just Posted

The plight of the honeybee

Local bee populations devastated over past winter — several factors to blame

Cranbrook Legion to mark D-Day anniversary June 6

Barry Coulter The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 24 Cranbrook, is marking one… Continue reading

KIJHL interested in a Cranbrook presence

KIJHL president says Cranbrook would be a good fit for the league’s geographic model

RCMP investigating stolen dirtbike in Cranbrook

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police non-emergency line

Curling club voices opposition to indoor facility location

City, KEYSA still ironing out details ahead of a formal agreement for a Letter of Intent

VIDEO: Misbehave too much? Uber will ban you from the app

So don’t be rude, leave trash behind, or ask the driver to speed beyond the limit

Party on, Canada

Two of the biggest winners/losers in the SNC Lavalin affair are the… Continue reading

Key City Theatre running Summer Theatre Camps for youth

As the school year winds down and the days grow long and… Continue reading

What Does the Bible Really say about Homosexuality?

Rev. Yme Woensdregt In my last two columns, I wrote that there… Continue reading

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Smoke from Alberta wildfires shrouds East Kootenay towns

Air quality health index rating for the Cranbrook area showing moderate risk to health

Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Chef Paul Moran of 1909 Kitchen at Tofino Resort + Marina won the $100,000 prize and Top Chef title.

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta settlement

The homes are widely scattered in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement’s northeast

Most Read