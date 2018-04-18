NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

The New Democrats are giving “a failing grade” to the latest Liberal budget when it comes to ensuring equal pay for women.

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson told the House of Commons the budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity, lacks funding for universal childcare and doesn’t reform EI requirements that she says discriminates against women.

Gender equality and a national pharmacare plan were two of the cornerstones of the federal budget released in February.

The budget, for the first time in Canadian history, went through a full gender-based analysis, with considerations of how every budgetary measure would impact men, women, boys and girls in different ways. Age, ethnicity, income and disability were also taken into account.

“While the prime minister claims he’s a feminist, he’s failed to act on the most pressing facing woman in Canada,” she said.

On Tuesday, Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef responded to the New Democrat’s criticism, saying the NDP report contains “inaccuracies and omissions.”

With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Most Read