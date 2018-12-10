(File photo)

Natural gas rates will go up in B.C. on Jan. 1

Regions could pay up to $68 more

Some parts of B.C. could pay as much as $68 more for natural gas next year, according to a statement from FortisBC.

The natural gas utility suffered a setback earlier this fall, when an Enbridge natural gas pipeline ruptured near Prince George and cut off flows on Oct. 9.

The line was out of commission for weeks, before being moved up to 80 per cent capacity in November.

“We strive to deliver natural gas safely and reliably at the lowest reasonable cost,” said Diane Roy, vice-president of regulatory affairs.

“Keeping natural gas rates low for customers is important to us but there has been an impact to our costs associated with actions we had to take to stabilize our natural gas supply following the Enbridge pipeline rupture.”

Residential customers in the Mainland and Vancouver Island service areas will see an annual increase of nine per cent, or $68, based on an average annual usage of 90 gigajoules.

Residential customers in Fort Nelson will see an approximate annual increase of seven per cent or $51 based on an average annual usage of 125 gigajoules.

On the bright side, residential customers in Revelstoke receiving piped propane will see an approximate annual decrease of 11 per cent or $108 based on an average annual usage of 50 gigajoules.

The increases will come into effect on Jan. 1 and are subject to regulatory review by the British Columbia Utilities Commission.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for Trump
Next story
B.C. police stop alleged drunk driver who offered up burger instead of ID

Just Posted

Plan unveiled for Cranbrook winter festival

X-Games style event with snowmobilers, snowboarders and bands planned downtown on Feb. 16, 2019

Kimberley’s Ron Rossi wins a million dollars

B.C.’s newest millionaire is none other than Ron ‘Midnight’ Rossi. Rossi, an… Continue reading

Twelve College of the Rockies alumni receive Ike Barber Transfer Scholarships

The $5,000 awards aim to increase educational opportunities for BC students

Local authors at the 7th annual Kootenay Book Fair

Eight local area authors were on hand at the Seventh Annual Kootenay… Continue reading

League responds to Kootenay ICE rumour

Contrary to reports out of Winnipeg, no announcement is coming Monday, says WHL

VIDEO: Humpback whale plays with a log near Vancouver Island harbour

Lorax spotted playing near Comox Harbour

At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby In ‘Beau Dick,’ Justin Barski examines eighty works by one… Continue reading

‘Abhorrent’ condition of autistic B.C. boy shows flaws in care system: report

‘Charlie’ was underweight and ‘covered in feces’ when he was removed from his mom’s care

Military closes book on oft-criticized support unit for ill, injured troops

The transition unit will provide support and services to military members struggling with physical and mental injuries so they can return to work.

Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson named NHL’s first star of the week

Canucks centre scored two goals and six assists in three games

Protester says Canada doing U.S. ‘dirty work’ outside Huawei exec’s bail hearing

The U.S. wants to extradite Meng to face fraud allegations after Canada arrested the high-profile technology executive.

Kimberley’s Ron Rossi wins a million dollars

Big win leads to early retirement

Break-in at home of detained Chinese Huawei executive

Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver on America’s request

Natural gas rates will go up in B.C. on Jan. 1

Regions could pay up to $68 more

Most Read