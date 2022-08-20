Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO Summit in Madrid on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO Summit in Madrid on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

NATO secretary-general will visit Canadian Arctic defence site in Nunavut next week

Stoltenberg last visited Canada in July 2019

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is making a visit to Canada next week.

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, climate change and Arctic defences will be the main areas of focus for meetings between Stoltenberg and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Prime Minister’s Office says the pair will stop at one of the sites of the North Warning System, part of Canada’s Norad defences, in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, on Thursday.

The next day they will visit a Royal Canadian Air Force base in Cold Lake, Alta., and the trip will end with a bilateral meeting.

Stoltenberg last visited Canada in July 2019, and his last meeting with Trudeau was in Spain in June of this year.

During that trip, Trudeau and Defence Minister Anita Anand announced plans to expand the Canadian-led battlegroup in Latvia to a combat-capable brigade.

– The Canadian Press

NATO

Previous story
Russia’s Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days
Next story
Timeline of Canada’s call to abandon 2015 appeal over residential schools fundraiser

Just Posted

Smoke is pictured billowing from the Connell Ridge fire, south of Cranbrook. (Photo via BC Wildfire Service)
Evacuation alert lifted for 6 properties near Connell Ridge wildfire

BC Nurses’ Union vice president Adriane Gear, fourth from the left, stopped to meet with nurses in Cranbrook on Thursday, Aug. 18. Trevor Crawley photo.
BC Nurses’ Union tours East Kootenay to hear feedback on staffing concerns, challenges

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has been working with other conservation groups, governments and zoos to breed, translocate and release endangered northern leopard frog tadpoles into British Columbia’s wetlands. The endangered northern leopard frog is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.
Team releases endangered northern leopard frog tadpoles into wetlands near Kimberley

Riders with the Rolling Barrage, a cross-country motorcycle ride in support of people with PTSD, stopped to visit the Wall of Honour at Rotary Park before heading out of Cranbrook, Thursday, August 18. (Barry Coulter photo)
Thunder across the land: Rolling Barrage raises support for PTSD