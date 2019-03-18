National Arts Centre spotlights Indigenous and female artists in upcoming season

Other musical offerings include a salute to Canada’s Indigenous composers

The National Arts Centre says its upcoming lineup will give centre stage to female and Indigenous artists.

The performing arts institution says programming will highlight women’s contributions to classical music and include more works by female composers and soloists, such as Venezuelan musician Gabriela Montero’s rendition of a piano concerto by Clara Schumann.

Other musical offerings include a salute to Canada’s Indigenous composers, and the reimagined symphony for children “Peter and the Wolf in Hollywood” accompanied by puppetry, animation and a live Foley artist.

The 2019-2020 lineup will also present several collaborations with the centre’s Indigenous Theatre, which will unveil its inaugural season this spring.

Featured Indigenous artists include Oscar-winning songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie, Inuk singer Susan Aglukark, Dancers of Damelahamid and playwright Marie Clements.

Also among the highlights are a new French play based on the life of rocker Patti Smith, a concert by Indigenous tenor-composer Jeremy Dutcher and the Royal Winnipeg Ballet’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

The Canadian Press

