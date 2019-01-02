Nanaimo byelection to be held Jan. 30

Michele Ney of the B.C. Greens, Tony Harris of the B.C. Liberals and Sheila Malcolmson of the B.C. NDP are running in a byelection in Nanaimo Jan. 30. NEWS BULLETIN file photos

Voters in Nanaimo will be going to the polls this month.

B.C. Premier John Horgan announced this morning that a byelection for the Nanaimo riding will take place on Jan. 30, according to a press release issued by the provincial government.

The Nanaimo riding was recently vacated by Leonord Krog, who became the city’s mayor this past fall. Local businessman Tony Harris is running for the B.C. Liberals while Sheila Malcolmson, former Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP, will be running for the B.C. NDP. Michele Ney will be running for the B.C. Green Party.

“This byelection presents a clear choice between the B.C. NDP’s plan to build a better Nanaimo, and the B.C. Liberals, who would turn back the clock by making life in Nanaimo harder and more expensive,” said Horgan in a press release.

Advance voting takes place Jan. 22-27.

For additional information on the byelection, including voting information, please visit www.elections.bc.ca/nan-byelection.

RELATED: MP Malcolmson to try for MLA seat in Nanaimo

RELATED: Tony Harris tabbed to represent B.C. Liberal Party in Nanaimo byelection

RELATED: B.C. Green Party members in Nanaimo vote yea for Ney

More to come.