BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO Salmon farms on B.C.’s central coast have been a focus of protests in recent years.

Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

The ‘Namgis First Nation are taking the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) through the court system once again.

According to a press release issued by ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik, the nation has “filed an application for judicial review of Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s Oct. 3, 2019 policy decision not to prohibit the stocking of open-net pen fish farms with Atlantic salmon infected with the Piscine orthoreovirus (PRV).”

RELATED: After the election: The future of fish farms in the North Island

The relase also noted that “Under this PRV Policy, smolts are to be tested for two supposed ‘strains’ of PRV prior to transfer into open net pens but will not be tested for a supposedly ‘native strain’ of PRV. DFO has not produced any evidence that such a ‘native strain’ of PRV exists. DFO will not prohibit stocking fish farms with fish infected with PRV.”

“This is a flagrant disregard of the precautionary principle, scientific research, our constitutionally protected title and rights, and the findings of the Federal Court,” says Svanvik via press release. “Twice the Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful. In the first decision, the Federal Court found that DFO has a positive duty to prohibit ‘transfers [into the marine environment] if the fish have diseases or disease agents that may be harmful to the protection and conservation of fish’.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Read the full press release below

 

Previous story
Airbnb collects double the amount of provincial sales tax expected

Just Posted

Fundraising efforts underway for local girl diagnosed with leukemia

A 10-year-old Cranbrook girl was recently diagnosed with leukemia. Olivia Potorti and… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1912

Nov. 3 - 9: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Where to get your flu shot in Cranbrook

It’s flu-shot season and the Eagles Hall at 711 Kootenay Street N.… Continue reading

Cranbrook to Miss Out on Historic Transit of Mercury

A once in a generation astronomical event is happening Monday. How can Cranbrook observe it?

Animal remains near Hosmer trail sparks concern

Trail user described the remains as being left near the Trans Canada Trail, just outside Hosmer

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Vancouver Island First Nation sues DFO again, says they aren’t protecting wild salmon

“The Federal Court has found DFO’s refusal to prohibit stocking of fish infected with PRV unlawful”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

Mt. Baker Drama prepares ‘Christmas Carol’

For the Townsman Wild Theatre teams up with Mount Baker Music to… Continue reading

SPCA fundraiser being held in the name of Claude the Cat

The travails of Claude the Cat some months ago has prompted an… Continue reading

Bad ideas about God are dangerous

Yme Woensdregt I was reading an interview recently with Richard Topping, Principal… Continue reading

Not a German Europe; a European Germany

The fall of the Berlin Wall created the opportunity for positive change, but making it happen took clear thinking and hard political work

Most Read