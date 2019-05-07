Naked man takes run down aisles of Saskatchewan food store

Calvin John Jobb is being asked to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food

The Crown wants a year in jail for a man convicted of running naked through a grocery store and into a meat cooler in northern Saskatchewan.

The prosecution also wants Calvin John Jobb to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food that had to be thrown out after his jog down the aisles.

Jobb, who is 51, pleaded guilty to charges, including indecent exposure and mischief, related to his actions in early March.

READ MORE: Black bear helps himself to some dinner in Peachland woman’s garden

The defence wants a six-month term for Jobb and says he was hallucinating, scared and very hot after taking what he thought was marijuana.

Court heard during sentencing arguments on Monday that Jobb swung a broom stick, yelled at customers, damaged cash registers, threw meat and jumped into a meat cooler.

He is to be sentenced May 22.

An eight-year employee described Jobb as “acting like a wild animal” and yelling “just shoot me” when police tried to arrest him.

Prosecutor Gail Douglas said it took four officers to get Jobb out of the store and, at one point, he grabbed one of the officer’s Tasers.

READ MORE: Bikers plan to give bullied Shuswap girl a lift

Legal-aid lawyer Robert Rooney said his client was “in pretty rough shape” on the day in question.

“He knew he was consuming something. He didn’t know exactly what it was and he found that terrifying.”

Rooney said Jobb has been seeking help to get and stay sober. He said the “public shaming” on social media has been difficult for Jobb.

“I’m sure just the Facebook aspects of this case would deter someone from doing this,” Rooney said.

“He is hoping to get on with his life.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.