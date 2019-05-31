Nathan Eyre holding the mystery creature. Note the “teeth” growing from the tail. (Photo by April Hollihan)

Mysterious sea creature washes ashore at Victoria-area beach

Can you identify a beast with a crocodile head, slimy skin, and teeth growing from its tail?

A mystery beast has washed ashore from the deep, with skin like a shark, a reptilian snout and a tail with what appears to be teeth growing from it.

Nathan Eyre and April Hollihan were walking on Island View Beach, near Victoria, when they discovered the strange looking creature.

“Its snout was shaped like a crocodile, it was about five feet long or more and it had a long slimy tail with hooks on,” said Eyre, noting that it was too decomposed for him to easily identify.

ALSO READ: B.C. group on the hunt for Cadboro Bay sea monster

The find was up the coast from Cadboro Bay on Vancouver Island, where the BC Scientific Cryptozoology Club have maintained cameras for years, waiting patiently in the hope of capturing on film the elusive Cadborosaurus, which they believe exists.

Brian Timmer, a student at the University of Victoria’s prestigious Juanes Laboratory, thinks he might have identified the creature. He believes the fish is a longnose skate (Raja rhina) or possibly a big skate (Raja binoculata), but based on the nose shape, he thinks it is most likely the former.

ALSO READ: Necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Timmer said sometimes fishermen use cookie cutters to cut up the wings to make pseudo-scallops and they are apparently quite tasty. He noted this as the wings of the creature found on Island View Beach are almost completely missing. Timmer said this could explain what happened to the creature, with someone disposing of it in shallow water.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A close-up shot of the creature’s head. (Photo by April Hollihan)

Previous story
‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta settlement

Just Posted

The plight of the honeybee

Local bee populations devastated over past winter — several factors to blame

Cranbrook Legion to mark D-Day anniversary June 6

Barry Coulter The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 24 Cranbrook, is marking one… Continue reading

KIJHL interested in a Cranbrook presence

KIJHL president says Cranbrook would be a good fit for the league’s geographic model

RCMP investigating stolen dirtbike in Cranbrook

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police non-emergency line

Curling club voices opposition to indoor facility location

City, KEYSA still ironing out details ahead of a formal agreement for a Letter of Intent

VIDEO: Raptors beat Warriors 118-109 in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Siakam leads way for Toronto with 32 points

Party on, Canada

Two of the biggest winners/losers in the SNC Lavalin affair are the… Continue reading

Key City Theatre running Summer Theatre Camps for youth

As the school year winds down and the days grow long and… Continue reading

What Does the Bible Really say about Homosexuality?

Rev. Yme Woensdregt In my last two columns, I wrote that there… Continue reading

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

‘Like burnt toast’: Wildfire destroys homes in northern Alberta settlement

The homes are widely scattered in the Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement’s northeast

Darryl Plecas seized hard drives of senior B.C. legislature staff, Liberals say

Premier rejects opposition leader’s offer of an MLA to replace speaker

Embattled MLA says BC Liberal accusations are just ‘gotcha politics’

Liberal House Leader Mary Polak, MLA for Langley, asked the RCMP to investigate NDP MLA Jinny Sims

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages B.C.-bound WestJet plane

Flight leaving Edmonton to Comox sustained damage from a male passenger

Most Read