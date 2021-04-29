Mysterious package sent to B.C. family by dead Russian composer stuffed with ecstacy

Police confirm powder contained along with Happy Birthday wishes from Europe was MDMA

This vacuum sealed package of MDMA was mailed to a Port Hardy family. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)

Remember the mysterious package of white powder from a dead Russian composer mailed from Europe to a Port Hardy family earlier this year?

It was the drug ecstacy. But the why remains a mystery.

Twyla Mclachlan contacted the police Feb. 11 after a family member received the package in their post office box, and, upon opening it, was shocked by what was inside.

According to Mclachlan there was a “Happy Birthday” letter signed by Leon Bakst, a Russian composer who died in 1924, and a suspicious vacuum-packed baggie.

“We just got the results back from the lab and it was MDMA,” confirmed Port Alice RCMP Cst. Rebekah Draht on Wednesday, April 28.

She noted the RCMP has contacted Canada Post and spoke with their investigators “and apparently this is not a new concept. They don’t know why the drugs are being sent or the ruse with the letters, but they said it does happen.”

Draht added Canada Post did mention the letter included in this incident was far more professional in nature than what they usually see.

The investigation continues.

The envelope the package came in. (Twyla Mclachlan photo)