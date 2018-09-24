Murder suspect appears by video in Cranbrook court

Court will determine on October 10, 2018, when Brandi Morrison of Cranbrook will next appear.

Morrison, currently in custody, appeared via video, and an agent for her Counsel, Lisa Helps, appeared by telephone, in Cranbrook Supreme Court.

The appearance took place before Justice Basran, with Jonathan Burke representing the Crown, and J. Manget, standing in for Vancouver-based Ms. Helps.

Morrison is charged with second degree murder following an alleged stabbing in the early morning of Sept. 1.

The 29-year-old male victim succumbed to injuries later that day at East Kootenay Regional Hospital. A 26-year-year-old woman was arrested on scene, and has been charged with second degree murder.

