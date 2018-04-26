UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens following collision

Emergency responders en route to accident scene in Craigellachie

  • Apr. 26, 2018 12:20 p.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

Multiple injuries are reported to have occurred in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Sicamous.

At least two people were said to have been transported to Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm as a result of the collision involving an SUV and a transport truck. An air ambulance helicopter was also seen being used to transport another person involved in the collision.

Responding emergency rescue personnel included BC Emergency Health Services paramedics, Eagle Valley Rescue Society members, firefighters and RCMP.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

———-

ORIGINAL:

A multiple-vehicle collision is being reported on Highway 1 in Craigellachie.

Emergency responders including the Eagle Valley Rescue Society have been called to the scene.

DriveBC reports the highway is closed in both directions with no detour available.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bill Cosby guilty in sexual assault case
Next story
RCMP seeking suspects in vehicle and credit card thefts, Sparwood

Just Posted

Prescribed burn underway, smoke visible Friday

Paul Rodgers A prescribed burn slated for Tuesday, April 24 was bumped… Continue reading

Province issues flood warning for BC Interior

The provincial River Forecast Centre has released a high streamflow advisory for… Continue reading

RCMP looking for speed watching volunteers

Cranbrook RCMP are looking for volunteers to help out with Speed Watch,… Continue reading

City approves funding to train staff for prescribed burns

Cranbrook approved $30,000 that will go to wildfire prescription burning training for… Continue reading

Cranbrook history Centre receives historic Dr. Green collection

Memorabilia includes 22 nails removed from woman in 1938

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

Letters to the Editor: April 25

Dewar Creek Watershed If you are a recreational user of the backcountry… Continue reading

At the Cranbrook Public Library for April 24

Column: At the Library for April 24 Mike Selby ‘Never Rest On… Continue reading

RCMP seeking suspects in vehicle and credit card thefts, Sparwood

Anyone that recognizes the suspects, contact the Elk Valley RCMP or alternatively Crime Stoppers.

Cartoonist captures public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

Cartoonist said he was trying to find a bit of positivity with an image that has garnered attention

Whitecaps host against Real Salt Lake looking to snap 3-game losing streak

Ending their losing streak is all the Whitecaps care about when they host Salt Lake in Vancouver

Province issues flood warning for B.C. Interior

Melting snowpacks could cause higher streamflows in regional rivers and tributaries.

Montreal Habs goalie Carey Price stops by B.C. hometown for rodeo

Famous goaltender tries to blend in with the crowd at first BCRA-santioned event of the season

B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

The province announces 12 new locations for conservation officer services this year

Most Read