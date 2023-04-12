A mudslide one kilometre east of Christina Lake closed Highway 3 in both directions last night. Photo via Mike Wicentowich.

Update: Highway near Christina Lake reopens to single-lane traffic

Update coming this morning

A mudslide one kilometre east of Christina Lake closed Highway 3 in both directions Tuesday night.

DriveBC reports the slide occurred between East Lake Drive and the Paulson Bridge.

The highway reopened to single-lane alternating traffic Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Commuters are asked to watch for traffic control.

