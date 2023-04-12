Update: Highway near Christina Lake reopens to single-lane traffic

A mudslide one kilometre east of Christina Lake closed Highway 3 in both directions Tuesday night.
DriveBC reports the slide occurred between East Lake Drive and the Paulson Bridge.
The highway reopened to single-lane alternating traffic Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Commuters are asked to watch for traffic control.
