(Photo submitted by Melanie Rose)

Mudslide closes Hwy 3 west of Creston

A detour is available on the Kootenay Lake Ferry

A large mudslide closed Highway 3 in both direction west of Creston on Thursday evening.

Mud, dirt and trees slammed down onto the highway, blocking both lanes of traffic.

According to Drive BC, an assessment of the area is already in progress and a detour is available via Kootenay Lake Ferry. The final departure from Balfour Terminal is scheduled for 9:40 p.m., while the last ferry from Kootenay Bay terminal goes at 10:20 p.m.

Further west the same highway is reduced to single lane, alternating traffic due to a washout on Kootenay Pass, approximately 15 km east of Salmo.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Broncos start legislated process to deal with money from GoFundMe campaign

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fire and emergency personnel on the scene of structure fire in Kimberley

House is at corner of Boundary and Deer Park.

Mudslide closes Hwy 3 west of Creston

A detour is available on the Kootenay Lake Ferry

City monitoring water levels of local creeks

While large-scale flooding events have hit other areas of the province, Cranbrook… Continue reading

Butler’s mystery up for two national awards

“Full Curl,” the first in a series by Dave Butler, has been shortlisted for the Arthur Ellis and Kobo writing awards

Combat Engineers boosting Cranbrook presence

Squadron looks to lease building to house operations, intends to increase recruiting

WATCH: The 33rd Annual Kootenay Children’s Festival

A crowd of hundreds descended upon Mount Baker field for the 33rd… Continue reading

Broncos start legislated process to deal with money from GoFundMe campaign

Broncos president Kevin Garinger says Saskatchewan has legislation to deal with fund administration

B.C. remains at ‘significant’ flood risk if rainfall, heat continues

Around 3,600 people are already under evacuation order

B.C. brewery creates ale trail after tank leaks onto city street

Neighbours reported a certain aroma filling the air, as beer and foam hopped curbs in Victoria

Wenatchee Wild wallop Wellington to finish RBC Cup round-robin unbeaten

The Dukes now need help from the Chilliwack Chiefs to advance to semi-final Saturday.

ICBC bad driver crackdown popular with public, survey finds

Driver penalty increases expected to take effect this fall

PHOTOS: ‘Black rain’ reported in Sparwood

Sparwood residents have expressed concern about “black rain” falling in the town yesterday

Metro Vancouver continues to pay highest gas tax at 51 cents/litre

Canadian Taxpayers Federation says rest of B.C., except Victoria, pays 38 cents in taxes per litre

Protect Canada’s parks from being ‘loved to death’ says study co-author

Lots of visitors pose a challenge to maintaining healthy populations of some endangered species

Most Read