Aerial photo of the mudslide. (Photo Ministry of Transportation BC)

UPDATED: Mudslide closes Hwy 3A near Castlegar

A mudslide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

A mudslide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson in both directions just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Muddy water is still flowing through the slide area.

Drive BC is reporting that an assessment is in progress and there is no estimated time of reopening.

There is no detour available in the immediate area however, light vehicles can take Pass Creek Road to the junction with Highway 6 to avoid the slide area. Commercial vehicles can detour via Highway 3 over the Bombi Pass.

Any transit passengers travelling between Castlegar and Nelson are asked to make alternative transportation plans as transit service is undetermined at this time.

The RDCK has activated its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) to support all agencies involved and is working alongside the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations (FLNRO) and geotechnical engineers to assess the situation. Information from the assessment will be used to determine if further action, such as an evacuation, is needed.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.

 

Mudslide near Castlegar. (John Boivin/Castlegar News)

Photo from Google Maps showing the location of the slide.

Previous story
Lower Kootenay Band and Retallack partner to propose adventure tourism tenure

Just Posted

Unions file strike notice against CP Rail

Negotiations to continue up till late Friday deadline.

UPDATED: Mudslide closes Hwy 3A near Castlegar

A mudslide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Wildsight, locals weigh in on proposed tenure from Retallack and Lower Kootenay Band

The proposal is for an adventure tourism tenure in 71,000 hectares of the Purcell Mountains.

Lower Kootenay Band and Retallack partner to propose adventure tourism tenure

April 16, 2018 Creston, British Columbia, Canada The Lower Kootenay Band (yaqan… Continue reading

More than 100 nests counted, and Turtle Day ahead!

Already a few Western Painted Turtle hatchlings have emerged from their nests at Elizabeth Lake by Cranbrook

Ground broken on $4 million train car preservation project

Cranbrook History Centre’s heritage train cars will no longer be at the mercy of mother nature

JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes returns to Cranbrook in June

Registration is open for the 2018 Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) Walk… Continue reading

Harry Manx brings the ‘Mysticssippi’ Sound to Key City Theatre

“Essential link” between the music of East and West, creating musical short stories that wed the tradition of the Blues with the depth of classical Indian ragas

Family Day move ‘disastrous,’ says B.C. ski hill

Family Day is on the move and it’s not something everyone is excited about

Province buys up company’s entire stock of rabbit disease vaccine

Vaccine arrives from France and is now being distributed to 50 veterinary clinics

Vancouver first in B.C. to allow liquor sales in grocery stores

Beer, wine and spirits to be sold at stores this year

B.C.’s annual 4-20 protest still relevant: spokesman

Most schools in Delta, Coquitlam, and North Vancouver will be closed Friday

Canadian drug mule sentenced in Australia for cocaine cruise

Melina Roberge, 24, pleaded guilty to smuggling 95 kilograms of the drug in suitcase

At just 20, Henderson on pace to being most decorated Canadian pro golfer

Brooke Henderson is looking to three wins as one of the most successful professionals in her sport

Most Read