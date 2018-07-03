A woman cools down in a water fountain as she beats the heat in Montreal, Monday, July 2, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Much of eastern Canada remains under blanket of hot, humid air

The weather agency says a “very warm and humid air mass” has settled over the Maritimes.

The Canada Day weekend has come and gone, but the heat and humidity that put a damper on some holiday festivities in central and eastern Canada is sticking around a while longer.

Environment Canada says humidex readings will be in the 40 Celsius range today from southwestern and northeastern Ontario through southern Quebec and into the Atlantic region.

The weather agency says a “very warm and humid air mass” has settled over the Maritimes and above normal temperatures and humid conditions will stick around into Thursday. Maritime temperatures are expected to return to seasonal normals for the weekend.

A hot and humid air mass is also entrenched over southern Quebec, with Tuesday’s highs expected to be in the low 30s with a humidex reading between 35 and 40 through, also through Thursday.

Southern Quebec was rocked by violent storms on Monday, leaving thousands of homes and businesses without electricity, or air conditioning. Most of the outages were in the Outaouais region of western Quebec in addition to area north and northeast of Montreal.

Environment Canada said much of southern Ontario, including Toronto, also remains under a heat warning, with a humidex reading of 43 expected on Tuesday. The extreme heat was expected to ease off on Friday with the passage of a cold front.

In western Alberta, meanwhile, the problem is rain and lots of it.

As of late Monday, about 30 millimetres of rain had fallen in the Jasper region, creating the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas. Environment Canada said another 25 to 50 millimetres of rain were expected before it tapers off Wednesday morning.

The Canadian Press

