A shopkeeper shoveled parking spaces for customers. (Black Press Media files)

Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

Snow warnings and weather statements issued for many parts of B.C.

Snowfall warnings and special weather statements have been issued for much of B.C. as a winter storm approaches the province Thursday, Jan. 2

A snowfall warning is in place for inland communities of the north coast including Kitimat and Terrace, Bulkley Valley Lakes District, inland sections of the central coast and McGregor in the northeast. Long periods of snowfall with total amounts of anywhere between 15 cm to 30 cm of snow is expected.

“The highest snowfall amounts are expected to be over the Bulkley Valley, McGregor, Yellowhead and Williston regions,” states Environment Canada.

In the Cariboo and central Interior a special weather statement is in effect where the approaching storm is expected to hit Thursday evening bringing widespread snow in amounts ranging anywhere from five to 20 cm.

Read More: New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

“The main band of snow will shift northwards on Friday morning, allowing the snow to come to an end for communities in the Okanagan, South Thompson, and Kootenays. However over the Columbias, the central and northern Interior the snow will continue all day.”

In addition, there is a chance of freezing rain as the band of snow pushes northwards on Friday morning.

Rainfall warnings and alerts are also in place for the coastal sections of the central coast, Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland as rain, heavy at times, is expected.

As many residents in B.C. head back to work following the holidays, those in Williams Lake will enjoy one more day off, called ‘Wrestling Day.’ The extra holiday has been a unique part of the city since the 1930s when two local leaders, Syd Western and Alistair Mackenzie, got talking and noticed no one was around downtown, and concluded everyone in the village was “wrestling” a hangover, so having Wrestling Day follow New Year’s Day made sense.

City leaders have followed that tradition ever since.

Read More: Wrestling Day 2020 approved by Williams Lake city council

