Just in time for summer, the Mount Baker RV Park in downtown Cranbrook has reopened.

Mt. Baker RV Park in Cranbrook reopens

Just in time for summer, the Mount Baker RV Park in downtown Cranbrook has reopened.

Visitors, tourists and travelers will once again be able to stay at the bucolic venue off 14th Avenue South, effective Monday, June 1, following a delayed reopening due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The City of Cranbrook announced Monday that it has been working closely with the park operator to ensure that all the proper safety protocols – including appropriate physical distancing — are in place to best protect all park guests and staff.

Park guests must understand and follow all directions, guidelines and protocols provided by the park operator during their stay. Information will be provided upon arrival.

Park washrooms will also be opened as needed for guests that are not using self-contained RV or motorhome units.

As with other City amenities and facilities gradually reopening, there remains an important focus on personal responsibility as we venture out, including: • staying home and away from others if you are sick • following physical distancing by keeping at least 2m apart from others • practicing good hygiene by washing hands before and after visiting amenities

• being self sufficient and carrying your own hand sanitizer/wipes • keeping your circle small. Keep your group limited to members of your household and very select friends/family

• not congregating in groups and not participating in large group activities

For more information, please contact the Mount Baker RV Park operator at 250-489-0056 or visit their website at https://mountbakerrvpark.com/

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rivers, creeks flooding across the East Kootenay due to rainstorm
Next story
Canada’s top doctor urges signs instead of shouting to stop COVID-19 spread at protests

Just Posted

Mt. Baker RV Park in Cranbrook reopens

Just in time for summer, the Mount Baker RV Park in downtown… Continue reading

City seeking budget, services feedback through survey

The city wants to know how satisfied residents are with service levels… Continue reading

Rivers, creeks flooding across the East Kootenay due to rainstorm

Residents evacuated in Fairmont, other properties on alert due to debris flow concerns

Hometown heroes: Search and Rescue president Peter Reid

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kimberley Search and Rescue (SAR)… Continue reading

Wolf cubs at play in the Cranbrook area

Photographer Linda Botterill and her husband were out in the backcountry recently… Continue reading

WATCH: Cranbrook Farmer’s Market kicks off 2020 season

The first market of the year took place on Saturday, May 30.

George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

Death sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and abroad

B.C. Hockey League prepping for 2020-21

League reviewing different scenarios and start times in compliance with provincial regulations

COVID-19: B.C. commercial landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Investigators probe death of CN employee at Surrey rail yard

Transportation Safety Board is investigating an ‘occurrence that took place during switching operations’

Trans Mountain starts B.C. leg of pipeline twinning project

Mostly finished in Alberta, Burnaby terminal expanding

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson says he’s heard no concerns from public

Feds to fast-track $2.2B in funding for municipalities struggling amid pandemic

Funding would usually be doled out in two payments

Most Read