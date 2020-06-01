Mt. Baker RV Park in Cranbrook reopens

Just in time for summer, the Mount Baker RV Park in downtown Cranbrook has reopened.

Visitors, tourists and travelers will once again be able to stay at the bucolic venue off 14th Avenue South, effective Monday, June 1, following a delayed reopening due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The City of Cranbrook announced Monday that it has been working closely with the park operator to ensure that all the proper safety protocols – including appropriate physical distancing — are in place to best protect all park guests and staff.

Park guests must understand and follow all directions, guidelines and protocols provided by the park operator during their stay. Information will be provided upon arrival.

Park washrooms will also be opened as needed for guests that are not using self-contained RV or motorhome units.

As with other City amenities and facilities gradually reopening, there remains an important focus on personal responsibility as we venture out, including: • staying home and away from others if you are sick • following physical distancing by keeping at least 2m apart from others • practicing good hygiene by washing hands before and after visiting amenities

• being self sufficient and carrying your own hand sanitizer/wipes • keeping your circle small. Keep your group limited to members of your household and very select friends/family

• not congregating in groups and not participating in large group activities

For more information, please contact the Mount Baker RV Park operator at 250-489-0056 or visit their website at https://mountbakerrvpark.com/