MS Walk set for Sunday at the College of the Rockies

On Sunday May 26, communities across BC will participate in the annual MS Walk to raise funds and improve the lives of Canadians living with multiple sclerosis.

Hundreds of participants will show their support for individuals living with MS. They will walk to ensure that Canadians with MS have a better future at the annual MS Walk, starting at the College of the Rockies in Cranbrook.

Participants can choose from a variety of routes, including a wheelchair accessible route for participants using mobility aids. More information is available online.

May 26, 2019; Check-in time 8 am, with a start time of 10 am.

One of the participants is Tanya Wagner, of Sparwood.

When Tanya Wagner was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2011, her first reaction was to deny it was happening, opting for secrecy and keeping the news to herself. Now eight years later, she’s a regular participant in the MS Walk. But Tanya doesn’t just participate, she and her team, the #WolfPack, raise about $4,000 annually to help end MS.

It took some time to get to a place where Tanya felt comfortable telling her friends and family. Breaking the news to family was especially tough, knowing that they would research the disease and see some of the worst-case scenarios for those suffering from MS. She found herself in a position of having to quell her family’s fears. And though Tanya admits MS has limited some aspects of her life, she didn’t let the disease stop her from bringing her proudest accomplishment into the world.

“Of all the things I have done in my life, I am most proud of my daughter, Joey. She is the light of my life – she is funny, intelligent, sassy, happy, and regularly says that I am ‘the best mom in the whole world’, says Tanya. “When I was first diagnosed with MS, I had some reservations about having a child. In the end, I decided to take this one back into my own hands and take the power of the disease away.”

Although Tanya feels positive about the progress being made in terms of MS research, she has moments when fears crop-up in the back of her mind.

“I see all the research coming out and hope that there is a cure,” said Tanya. “However, there are times when I am sitting in a neurologist office and see how much worse people are than me and I get a bit ‘dooms day’ and freak out.”

But even in those moments, Tanya finds a way to break the negative thought patterns – focusing more on what she can do as opposed to what she can’t. And one she thing can do, is support others in the community who are living with MS. For her, there is no other option.

“I just can’t be someone who does nothing – being involved is key. Just because I have MS doesn’t mean I shouldn’t do something for others who have the disease.”

Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world. The funds raised at the MS Walk are invested in accelerating the pace of MS breakthroughs and empowering people with MS to live their best lives.

Court says B.C. can't restrict oil shipments in key case for Trans Mountain
B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parent's cars while impaired twice in one day

Ladies and Gentlemen, the ninth annual Trash Fashion Show

Mt. Baker Secondary School art students turn clutter in haut couture

School District 5 superintendent announces retirement

Lynn Hauptman, who has served as the top administrator since 2013, is calling it a career

Cranbrook Tritons prepare for international swim meet

Two local swimmers will compete against the best at the Mel Zajac Jr. International Swim Meet

Cranbrook Eagles victorious in Rock Creek

Three Eagle boxers won their matches at Rumble in Rock Creek

WATCH: The week in review

A video recap of this week’s top stories

A pain in the pump

I have just returned from a quick drive across the province to… Continue reading

A Christian Perspective on Homosexuality: Parts I and II

Rev. Yme Woensdregt A Christian Perspective on Homosexuality: Part I June is… Continue reading

The exoneration of Poundmaker

There occurred a small but significant moment in Canadian history Thursday. The… Continue reading

Scheer says it would take Conservatives five years to balance budget

Scheeraccused the Liberal government of spending $79.5 billion of previously unbudgeted funds

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parent’s cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

New airline regulations bring compensation for tarmac delays, over-bookings

Some of the new regulations will roll out in July, while others are expected for December.

GALLERY: First responders in Fernie return baby owl to its nest

The baby owl’s inability to fly back to its nest prompted a rescue by first responders

More than half of Canadians support ban on handguns, assault rifles: study

Divide between rural and urban respondents in latest Angus Reid Institute public opinion study

