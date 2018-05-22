MS Walk set for Baker Park on Sunday

Communities across the province are gearing up for the annual MS Walk on Sunday, May 27th, to help fundraise, raise awareness and change the lives of people who are living with Multiple Sclerosis.

Cranbrook’s event will be held in Baker Park, with check in time at 8 a.m., while the walk will begin at 10 a.m.

The MS Walk is a family orientated and community supported event that aims to raise money in support of a campaign to end MS.

There are varying route lengths, including a wheelchair accessible route for participants who require mobility aids.

According to a press release from the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world, as one in every 340 people are diagnosed.

The MS Society of Canada says MS is classified as an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system — the brain and spinal cord. MS attacks myelin — the protective covering of nerves and causes inflammation — which is necessary for the transmission of nerve impulses.

If myelin is damaged, it can disrupt nerve impulses, causing a host of symptoms that may include extreme fatigue, lack of coordination, tingling, impaired sensation, vision problems, cognitive impairment and mood changes.

While there is no cure for MS, there are strategies to help manage symptoms such as exercise and a healthy diet, along with physiotherapy, proper sleep and rest. Medications are also available to help target and treat individual symptoms.

The MS Society of Canada says there are currently 14 ‘disease-modifying’ therapies approved by Health Canada. Annually, the society averages approximately $10 million in research funding to investigate studies into all aspects of MS, both biologically and clinically.

