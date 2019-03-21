The clock reads one minute to midnight as Liberal MPs Brenda Shanahan, left, Randeep Sarai, Ramesh Sangha and Darrell Samson rise to vote during a marathon voting session as it continues into the night in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

MPs continue voting marathon as Tories protest shutdown of Wilson-Raybould motion

Multiple MPs have resigned from Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet

Members of Parliament are continuing their marathon voting session as opposition parties protest the Trudeau government’s efforts to shut down any further investigation into the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The Liberal majority shot down a Conservative motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to let former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould testify more fully about her allegation that she was improperly pressured to drop a criminal prosecution of the Montreal-based engineering giant.

The motion was defeated by a vote of 161-134.

That set the stage for a Conservative-sponsored filibuster Wednesday night, requiring 257 separate votes on items in the government’s spending estimates.

Former Treasury Board president Jane Philpott is adding more fuel to the fire in an interview with Maclean’s magazine.

She says in the interview that there’s “much more to the story that should be told.”

Philpott resigned from cabinet over the government’s handling of the SNC-Lavalin controversy earlier this month.

Since any vote involving government spending is automatically considered a confidence vote, Liberals were required to be out in force to avoid potential defeat of the government.

The voting could theoretically last 36 hours, but the Conservatives have only to keep it going until just after 10 a.m. today to scrub the remainder of the parliamentary day.

READ MORE: Liberal-dominated justice committee ends SNC-Lavalin probe amid opposition howls

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Full House’ to big house in college scheme? Experts differ
Next story
Court case begins for Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to Trump critics

Just Posted

City concludes urban deer removal efforts, culls three deer

Challenges included trap vandalism, shortened window under wildlife permit terms

New city role to foster business development

A new position within city hall hopes to encourage and develop business… Continue reading

Lightning didn’t strike at provincial championships

The BC Hockey Midget Tier 3 hosts, the Key City Lightning, faced adversity at the tournament

Local brothers medal at BC Taekwondo Championships

Cranbrook White Tiger Taekwondo students Nolan and Rhy Palmer earned top honours

Skier triggers avalanche outside boundaries near Kimberley Alpine Resort

The skier was not injured and Kimberley Search and Rescue responded.

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

The Kootenay Ice, the Clock, and Time’s Arrow

It was the dying seconds in the last — the very, very… Continue reading

What’s on at the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby Rick James (not the singer) tells the little known story… Continue reading

Letters to the Editor

Respect and Best Wishes Hats off to the fans of the Kootenay… Continue reading

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher premiums, private insurers say

Minor injury cap, court restrictions take effect April 1 in B.C.

Trans woman hopes funding cut will send message to B.C. rape crisis group

Rape Relief does not turn transgender women away and often connects them to other services, group says

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

B.C. sees fourth straight day of record-breaking warmth

Bob Marley said it best: The sun is shining and the weather is sweet

UPDATE: Two avalanches confirmed at Okanagan ski resort, one in hospital

A man has been sent to hospital after an isothermal avalanche at SilverStar March 20

Most Read