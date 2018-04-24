MP Stetski secures $600K for summer jobs funding

The Kootenay Columbia region is receiving $625,097 in federal assistance for summer jobs due to advocacy from MP Wayne Sttetski.

The funding, part of the Canada Summer Jobs initiative, contributes the funding to help create jobs for secondary and post-secondary students.

Stetski says the funding helps bolster local economies, and he takes an active role in establishing priorities beneficial to the riding and allocating the funds accordingly, which are supporting 151 projects throughout the region. Stetski also requested additional funds if they become available.

“I prioritized funding for as many as 210 student jobs in the riding and gave particular consideration to communities with low rates of youth employment,” said Stetski.

He also emphasized that the program also is about helping young people to acquire valuable experience and workplace skills.

“I assessed each employer on the quality of the project proposed and the experience offered to the student, not on the values of the organization. I remain hopeful that in 2019 the Liberal government will take this view and drop their controversial requirement for an attestation as to the applicant’s mandate,” added the MP.

