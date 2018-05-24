MP puts out call for senior grant funding opportunities

Kootenay-Columbia Member of Parliament Wayne Stetski is alerting eligible organizations that the New Horizons Seniors Program (NHSP) is now accepting applications for funding of up to $25,000 per year for community based projects.

The NHSP is offered through Employment and Social Development Canada to provide funding to organizations that help seniors make a difference in the lives of others. The program encourages seniors to contribute in an important way to their communities through their involvement as leaders, volunteers and mentors.

In order for a project to be eligible for a New Horizons grant, it must be led or inspired by seniors. Alternatively, seniors must play a significant role in the development and implementation of the project.

“I wholeheartedly support this program because it recognizes that social participation is important to maintaining our seniors’ dignity, health and happiness,” said Stetski.

Funding is also available through the NHSP to organizations for repairs to existing facilities, or for equipment and furnishings to enable activities and programs for seniors.

New this year is a proposal to pilot a small grant initiative to serve low capacity organizations serving our most vulnerable populations. If your organizations is not applying for a $25,000 grant and you have not received funding for a community based project in the last five years, you may be eligible to receive up to $5000 per project to help newcomer seniors, Indigenous seniors, seniors with disabilities, LGBTQ2 and rural seniors. Some services previously considered ineligible for New Horizons funding, will be considered under the new small grants initiative.

The deadline for applications is June 15, 2018. Approved projects will receive notification in February 2019.

For more information, including eligibility criteria and examples of eligible projects visit the Employment and Social Development Canada website.

Kootenay village pot survey reveals a mixed bag
Sportsnet to film Strongman Classic for national broadcast

