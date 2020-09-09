MP Morrison tapped to national security shadow cabinet role

Kootenay-Columbia MP appointed to Conservative shadow cabinet role ahead of new parliamentary session

The Conservative Party has unveiled a new shadow cabinet fresh off the election of Erin O’Toole, who won the leadership vote a few weeks ago and will helm the party into the next federal election.

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison was included in the new shadow cabinet team, and was tapped to the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, which includes domestic and foreign areas of interest.

Morrison has an extensive background in law enforcement with a decades-long career with the RCMP, as well as serving as a diplomat in southeast Asia with the Department of Foreign Affairs and as the Director General with the Treasury Board Secretariat.

“I’ve done a fair amount of work with national security before, especially when I was a diplomat in Pakistan,” Morrison said. “I worked 17 countries over there so I was involved in some intelligence work over there, so I’m quite versed with some of the activity and I really think I can be an asset.”

Parliamentarians from all parties are preparing for the new fall session, which will start on Sept. 23 with the Throne Speech, which will set the table for the minority Liberal government’s priorities over the fall and into 2021.

O’Toole captured the party leadership vote out of a field of four candidates during a convention near the end of August. O’Toole takes over for Andrew Scheer, who had a brief tenure as the Tory leader for two years following the resignation of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

An Ontario MP, O’Toole is a former cabinet minister with veterans affairs, himself having served in the military before embarking on a legal career working in corporate law in Toronto.

Morrison was an early supporter of O’Toole’s leadership bid, who won in the third round of voting.

“I think he’s the guy who’s going to lead us into the next election and a win for the Conservatives, so I’m really looking forward to working with Erin and getting back to Ottawa,” Morrison said, in an interview earlier this month.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau announces cash for loans, support to Black Canadian entrepreneurs
Next story
SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Just Posted

MP Morrison tapped to national security shadow cabinet role

Kootenay-Columbia MP appointed to Conservative shadow cabinet role ahead of new parliamentary session

Ktunaxa Nation Council eyes increased collaboration with director reassignments

Senior leadership will bring fresh perspectives to new roles in a six-month reassignment

Cranbrook RCMP searching for suspect in theft of E-bike

E-bike was reported missing on Sunday between 2:50 - 4:50 p.m.

PeakFest 2020 brings live music back to Cranbrook

FPPAS’s “Masquerade in Moir” launches four weekend festival

East Kootenay local Casey Hanemayer wins Ontario Disc Golf Championships

Hanemayer also surpasses 1000 rating, secures major sponsorship

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Pilot unscathed after Cessna crash at forest service road east of Hope

The Cessna Skyhawk crashed Sept. 5 with a single occupant onboard

B.C. teacher banned from the classroom for life after sexually exploiting student

Teacher pleaded guilty to sex-related charges involving a student

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Central 1 Credit Union analyzes impact of COVID-19

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

BC Ferries passengers won’t be allowed to stay on lower car decks much longer

Transport Canada rescinding temporary flexibility, previous regulations back in place Sept. 30

Pest control company releases 2020 list of B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

B.C. cougar kills fawn next to home of Kootenay wildlife official

The official says the cat hasn’t returned to the site of its kill in Grand Forks, B.C.

Most Read