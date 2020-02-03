Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons.

MP Morrison takes feds to task over coronavirus follow up

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison is taking the federal government to task over an alleged failure to reach out to airplane passengers on a flight from China to Canada, one of whom was diagnosed with coronavirus soon after arriving in Toronto.

Morrison says passengers on that flight deserve to know that one of their ranks was diagnosed with coronavirus, and that they themselves might be at risk.

The Kootenay-Columbia MP raised the issue in Question Period last week, asking if the federal government knew the location of every passenger on that flight.

“My question was pretty simple — have you called everybody, has everybody been contacted in case they need to be quarantined?” said Morrison. “And I didn’t get an answer from them.

“…For me, with the technology we have, it just seems to me that it would be fairly basic to get the [passenger] manifest and find out where everybody is and just make sure that they don’t have any of the symptoms and get checked out, that’s all.”

During the exchange in Question Period, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded that the government is ‘in the process’ of following up with everyone who was on the flight, according to the CPAC broadcast.

Morrison added there is an expectation that the government be up front and honest about any developments.

“If there are some people who have not been contacted, for example, just say that we’re looking for a few people and if anybody knows their whereabouts, just let us know so we can help them out,” Morrison said. “But for the government not to respond with a definite answer, it just throws up a red flag.”

So far, confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been limited to four in British Columbia and Ontario.

According to a joint statement from provincial government officals, the B.C. patient — a man in his 40s — who lives in the Vanocuver region, tested positively for coronavirus. He is currently in isolation in his home and being monitored by public health officials.

The statement advises that special precautions aren’t necessary beyond the usual illness prevention measures such as regular hand-washing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow, proper disposing of tissues and avoiding contact with sick people.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. launches $2-million childcare professional development network
Next story
B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Just Posted

Curling Club president reflects on championships

That’s a wrap on the 2020 BC Curling Championships, with Team Cotter… Continue reading

MP Morrison takes feds to task over coronavirus follow up

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison is taking the federal government to task over… Continue reading

Dynamiters clinch Division title for the third straight year

The Kimberley Dynamiters clinched the Eddie Mountain Division title for the third… Continue reading

Cotter Rink wins 2020 BC Men’s Curling Championship

The team from Vernon/Kelowna will head to the 2020 Tim Horton’s Brier in Kingston this month

Team Brown wins provincial curling championship

Kamloops-based foursome to represent B.C. at the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts

VIDEO: Man in speedo skis along snowy Fernie street

It’s been a long winter in B.C.

B.C. activating more speeding cameras at urban intersections

Sites in Surrey, Delta, Langley, Port Coquitlam go live Feb. 24

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

Storm strands travellers, cuts off only road access to remote B.C. community

Bamfield still waiting for promised road upgrades after fatal bus crash last September

Contractors, unions in court against B.C.’s union-only construction

Highway 1, Pattullo Bridge, Broadway subway hiring restricted

Dog rescued in Maple Ridge after getting swept into fast-flowing culvert

Owner calls his dog’s survival ‘a miracle’

B.C. dad appeals court ruling preventing his five kids from taking bus alone

Adrian Cook has argued his kids can take the bus alone

Most Read