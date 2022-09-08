MP Morrison reflects on death of Queen Elizabeth

The Queen died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96

From the Golden Star archives in 1952, the year she took the throne.

Rob Morrison, Member of Parliament for Kootenay-Columbia, expressed his condolences following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The Queen was the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state and died at the age of 96.

“It is with a heavy heart that I learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of my wife Heather and I, the people of Kootenay-Columbia, I want to express our deepest condolences to the Royal family,” read the statement.

“As a proud Commonwealth country, we grieve with unspeakable sadness the loss of our longest-reigning monarch. Her Majesty’s sense of duty to Canada was both deeply held and demonstrated in her actions.

From the Golden Star Archives, Aug. 1, 1959

The queen served 70 years on the throne and saw through 12 Canadian Prime Ministers.

Prince Charles will now assume the throne, becoming King of Canada and the Commonwealth.

Elizabeth has increasingly handed over duties to Charles and other members of the royal family in recent months as she recovered from a bout of COVID-19, began using a cane and struggled to get around.

“As Queen of Canada, she was not only a witness to our historical evolution as a modern, confident, and self-assured nation – she was an active participant. She was with us to open the St. Lawrence Seaway. She presided over our centennial celebrations. Later, she even opened the Olympic Games in Montreal.,” continued Morrison.

“Many will say today that her passing marks the end of an era, but truly, Her Majesty presided over two eras in Canada’s national life.”

Morrison reflected on the impact she has had on Canada – her 70 years reign represents 45 per cent of Canada's nationhood.

“Twenty-five years after she opened Canada’s Parliament for the first time, Her Majesty signed the Constitution Act. In so doing, she granted Canada the ability to amend our constitution with full autonomy and entrenched the Charter of Rights and Freedoms firmly into Canadian law. This profound moment clearly defined the beginning of a new era for Canada as a fully self-governing nation, while maintaining strong ties to the history that made us who we are,” said Morrison.

“While our country has been cast into mourning, our thoughts are with her entire family, and especially to His Majesty, Charles. Long may he reign.”

Her death comes three months after people across Britain and the Commonwealth her 70 years on the throne for the Platinum Jubilee. While crowds of cheering, flag-waving fans filled the streets around Buckingham Palace throughout four days of festivities, the queen herself made only two brief appearances on the palace balcony to wave to her subjects.

