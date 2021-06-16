MP Morrison appointed to parliamentary national security committee

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison has been appointed to a parliamentary committee reviewing national security and intelligence activities across the government of Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Morrison’s appointment as part of a slate of five candidates from three federal parties that were added to the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians.

“Security and intelligence must be synonymous with transparency and accountability,” said Trudeau, in a news release announcing the appointments. “Together, parliamentarians on the Committee will continue to play an essential role in ensuring that our national security and intelligence community is held accountable for its practices, and that it has the tools needed to keep Canadians safe.”

The committee has representation from the House of Commons and the Senate, providing a non-partisan approach to reviewing national security and intelligence activities carried out by agencies such as the Canadian Border Services Agency, Communications Security Establishment, Canadian Security and Intelligence Service , the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and more.

The committee includes representation from two Conservatives, four Liberals, one NDP, one Bloc Quebecois, and three Senators. The group provides the Prime Minister with an annual report and special reports as needed, which contain findings and recommendations, and are tabled in both the House of Commons and the Senate.