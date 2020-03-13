MP Morrison appeals for calm over COVID-19 fears

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian encourages people to be vigilant, mindful of symptoms

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison is appealing for calm as Parliament closes for the next few weeks in response to ongoing COVID-19 cases being reported across the country.

“I get the fact that people should be prepared to spend 14 days at home if they self-quarantine, if they find that they’ve been infected with COVID-19, but I’m not too sure I understand the panic,” Morrison said, during a phone interview.

Morrison says people should make themselves aware of COVID-19 symptoms such as a dry cough, shortness of breath, and other flu-like symptoms like a high fever.

If someone believes they may be symptomatic, do not go to a hospital emergency department. Instead, call a family doctor to arrange for a check up or testing. Barring that, anyone can call the federal government COVID-19 information line at 1-833-784-4397 or call the provincial health information line at 811.

If someone feels they have it, self-quarantine until a test can be completed.

“I want to assure people that we do have world class health and our hospitals and medical staff and experts have all been brought up to speed on how to deal with COVID-19,” Morrison said. “I’m confident we know what we’re doing.”

British Columbia is asking event organizers to cancel any gatherings larger than 250 people, and other provinces such as Alberta have also done the same. Anyone who has been travelling abroad and re-entering B.C. is being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Nationally, there have been approximately 150 cases, which includes one fatal case and nearly a dozen that have been resolved through recovery.

On Friday, Parliament announced modifications to the sitting calendar and that business will be adjourned until April 20.

Morrison said MPs normally have the upcoming week off anyway, then parliamentarians would head back to Ottawa for two more weeks. After that, MPs would have a further two-week break over the Easter holiday, Morrison said.

“The reason they are doing that is they just felt if we didn’t travel as much, once we get a grip on this and see where it’s going, things could change depending on what happens in the next week or two,” Morrison said.

With Sophie Gregoire Trudeau testing positive for COVID-19, Morrison said there was some chatter amongst his colleagues that Parliament may close down, before the official word came down on Friday.

“I was a little surprised because I think we know the precautions we need to take and I guess we are travelling lots and meeting lots of people so I guess we could be considered super-carriers because we’re out and about so much,” Morrison said.

“But yeah, it did surprise me a bit. I was fully expecting to go back a week Sunday.”

Morrison added he is currently back in the region and available to meet with constituents at his Cranbrook office.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. calls on Trudeau to tighten border crossings for COVID-19

Just Posted

MP Morrison appeals for calm over COVID-19 fears

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian encourages people to be vigilant, mindful of symptoms

COVID-19 affecting community events and organizations

A round-up of local event cancellations and closures, including Fort Steele Heritage Town, Key City Theatre.

KIJHL cancels 2020 playoffs

Suspension no more, the season is cancelled

Paul Vogt to become College of the Rockies’ new president

The College of the Rockies will soon have a new president at… Continue reading

It happened this week in 1913

March 8 - 14: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

B.C. calls on Trudeau to tighten border crossings for COVID-19

John Horgan asks for ferry passengers to stay in their cars

Study led by B.C. prof finds 8% of school-age children have thought about or attempted suicide

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Retired B.C. doctors standing by to help with coronavirus response

College calls on physician retirees to activate their licences

BC Hydro launches payment assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19

The utility is also closing walk-in customer service locations

Trump declares virus pandemic a national emergency in U.S.

He said the emergency would open up $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak

B.C. First Nation chief urges caution in rural areas amid COVID-19

“We all have to do our part and look out for one another”

Direct financial help coming for Canadians affected by COVID-19, Trudeau says

He says help would be targeted to vulnerable Canadians

Bank of Canada cuts rate target to 0.75% in response to COVID-19

The cut follows a decision last week by the Bank of Canada to cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point

Most Read