The new section of distribution line extending from Cranbrook meets the Moyie system just beyond the crossing of Moyie River at Swansea Bridge. (Photo courtesy BC Hydro)

Moyie to Cranbrook hydro connection completed

MOYIE – A BC Hydro project to connect services in Cranbrook and Moyie has been completed ahead of time and under budget, according to a press release from BC Hydro.

This April, BC Hydro began construction of a four-kilometre extension of the distribution line running south from Cranbrook. Prior to this work, the line ended in Lumberton, and Moyie customers were fed from a different direction. The extension project connects Moyie to Cranbrook, improving reliability for Moyie customers because it provides switching capability between the Moyie Substation and Steeples Substation in Cranbrook.

BC Hydro crews began work to install the new infrastructure in April, and the line was brought into service in July, well ahead of the expected completion in December 2019.

Worker and public safety is our number one priority. BC Hydro thanks Moyie residents and drivers along Highway 3 for their patience during the construction period.

