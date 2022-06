Mount Baker’s graduating class of 2022 is pictured in the gym at the school on Thursday, June 23. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) Mount Baker’s graduating class of 2022 is pictured in the gym at the school on Thursday, June 23. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) Mount Baker’s graduating class of 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) Mount Baker’s graduating class of 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) Mount Baker’s graduating class of 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) Mount Baker’s graduating class of 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) Mount Baker’s graduating class of 2022. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman) Pictured are the 2022 valedictorians Paul Chong (left) and Kiera McAnerny (right). (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)

Mount Baker’s graduating class of 2022 celebrated the end of their high school careers on Thursday, June 23 at Western Financial Place. Over 300 students are graduating this year.

Congratulations to all of the graduates and best of luck on your future endeavours.