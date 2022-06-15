Mount Baker Concert Choir named runner-up in BC Performing Arts Festival

The Mount Baker Concert Choir has been awarded runner-up in the B.C. Performing Arts Festival - High School Choral Division. The choir is pictured with director and teacher Evan Bueckert. (Submitted)

The Mount Baker Concert Choir has been awarded runner-up in the B.C. Performing Arts Festival – High School Choral Division.

Evan Bueckert, choir and music teacher at Mount Baker, explained that this has been a year-long project for the choir, which is an open elective course available to all students at the school, regardless of musical ability or experience.

“The choir formed and started rehearsing for this festival in September,” Bueckert said. “In March, the choir performed live in the East Kootenay regional competition, and earned the judges’ personal recommendation to represent the Kootenay region at provincials.”

Part of the festival involved the choir performing in front of officials before their video performance was sent to provincial-level adjudicators in Victoria.

Bueckert explained that this year there were 38 choirs from schools across B.C. that were involved in the competition.

“These young musicians worked incredibly hard to earn this second place honour and they received glowing commentary from the judges,” said Bueckert.