Redecan BEC cannabis product. (amuseternet/Reddit)

Mouldy marijuana recalled in B.C., Ontario

RedeCan Pharm, an Ontario cannabis producer, issued the recall of about 900 ounces of product

A voluntary cannabis recall over customer complaints of mould has been extended to B.C., marking the first marijuana recall here since legalization.

RedeCan Pharm, an Ontario cannabis producer, issued the recall of about 900 ounces of the product from the Ontario Cannabis Store last week, after five customers complained of mould and bugs.

The product is RedeCan’s B.E.C. 3.5 gram lot #4B2L3.

The company said the cannabis will be tested to probe how moisture was able to get in and cause the mould, adding the product is “rigorously inspected and tested by an independent third-party lab to meet the regulatory requirements set out by Health Canada.”

Customers are being asked to not consume the pot while an investigation is underway.

