Motorcyclist killed in collision near Canal Flats

A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision just north of Canal Flats Tuesday late afternoon, July 28.

RCMP reported that Tuesday afternoon at about 5 pm, Columbia Valley RCMP and East Kootenay Traffic Services got the report of a two-vehicle collision just north of Canal Flats.

At the scene, police determined that three motorcycles travelling together were heading south, when the lead bike lost control, crossed the centre line, and ran head-on into a northbound Dodge Ram The driver of the third motorcycle was hit with debris from the collision, and along with the passenger on that bike, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge pickup were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“We don’t know at this time what caused the driver of the motorcycle to lose control of his ride — that is under investigation by Highway Patrol in Cranbrook,” said Corporal Mike Halskov. “Road and weather conditions at the time were reported as excellent.

“We want to advise motorists to drive carefully,” Cpl. Halskov added, “There’s more traffic out there in the summer months, especially motorcycles. And we’re approaching a long weekend, so there’s going to be an increase in traffic volume. We advise people to plan ahead, take their time, give themselves extra time to get to where they’re going, drive sober and distraction free, wear seatbelts, and reach their destination safely.”