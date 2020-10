Another motor vehicle incident roughly eight kilometres west of Cranbrook has reduced HIghway 3/95 to single lane alternating traffic, according to Drive BC.

Two other incidents in approximately the same area were reported on Friday, as the B.C. Interior reels from the first major winter snowstorm.

Winter driving conditiosn are being reported on Highway 3/95 between Yahk out to Jaffray and beyond, according to DriveBC.

