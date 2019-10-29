Mother Nature wreaks havoc on area roads

Cranbrook RCMP responded to over 15 collisions in three hours on local highways

Cranbrook RCMP was kept busy yesterday responding to over 15 collisions on area highways in a span of three hours.

Yesterday morning Cranbrook saw snow along with a drop in temperature which turned the highways surrounding the City into virtual skating rinks. Highway 93/95 was hit the hardest with motorists unable to make it up the Fort Steele Hill until sanding trucks were able to make several passes.

“Traffic was backed up for about a kilometer each way. Vehicles were unable to traverse the hill as several centimeters of ice accumulated in a short period of time,” says Cst Katie Forgeron.

There were no major injuries reported as a result of the collisions.

PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine
Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

