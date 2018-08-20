Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

The mother of Aaliyah Rosa has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of the Langley girl.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) announced Aaliyah’s 36-year-old mother, Kerryann Lewis, was arrested and charged on Aug. 17 with second degree murder for her death.

Lewis will appear before a judge in B.C. Provincial Court on Aug. 20.

On July 22, 2018 at about 9:30 p.m., emergency services were called to an apartment building near 200 Street and 68 Avenue where they found the seven-year-old Aaliyah deceased. Aaliyah’s death was deemed a homicide and IHIT took charge of the case.

Investigators determined that it was an isolated incident and there was no risk to public safety.

“This was a tragic case that shocked the community,” said Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Aaliyah Rosa and we hope that we were able to provide some answers to her family.”

Anyone with information, who has yet to come forward to police, is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Previous story
Planned ignition on Meachen Creek fire went ahead Sunday

Just Posted

Planned ignition on Meachen Creek fire went ahead Sunday

Cool temperatures, higher humidiy helping efforts

Meachen Creek fire sees minimal growth overnight

Winds have pushed the fire back into itself in the lower part of the Meachen Creek drainage.

Cram the Bus to benefit local schools

RCMP and emergency services personnel hoping to fill bus with school supplies for local students

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Crews planning controlled burns for Meachen Creek fire

B.C. Wildfire Service hoping to conduct planned ignitions on Sunday to help containment lines

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories in Kimberley, Cranbrook, Creston and Fernie.

Registration open now for October disc golf tournament

Registration opened on Monday, August 13 for the 2018 B.C. Provincials —… Continue reading

Paving underway on Cobham Avenue

Paving is underway on the City’s largest capital infrastructure project of 2018,… Continue reading

Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

Despite threats, Soldiers of Odin a no show at B.C. tent city

Nanaimo’s Discontent City held a counter rally on Sunday

Trudeau formally announces he’ll run again in 2019

PM Justin Trudeau gears up to run in next year’s election

Smoke from B.C. wildfires prompts air quality advisories across Western Canada

A massive cloud of smoke hangs over B.C. and Alberta due to wildfires

Pope on sex abuse: “We showed no care for the little ones”

In response to the Pennsylvania report, Francis labeled the misconduct “crimes”

Ottawa announces $189M to extend employment insurance for seasonal workers

The pilot project provides seasonal workers with up to five more weeks of benefits

Most Read