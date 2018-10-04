Morrison running for federal Kootenay-Columbia Conservative nod

Cranbrook resident Rob Morrison is seeking the Conservative Party of Canada nomination for the Kootenay-Columbia federal riding.

Morrison, who spent 35 years in public service as a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and later in various diplomatic government roles, says his experience serving across Canada and the world gives him unique qualifications.

“I am fully qualified for this role and have dealt with all levels of government”, said Morrison, “but I am not a politician.

“There is an opportunity within this nomination contest to realize some positive change within Kootenay-Columbia’s federal political landscape,” Morrison continued. “Folks are tired of seeing their needs and voices trumped by the will of the political elite. My opponent’s campaign has been very upfront about its ties to the political class. My campaign is run by and for grassroots and is not tethered to special interest.

“I am running to represent the people of Kootenay-Columbia, not the political elite. It is time that we have someone representing us that knows and truly understands Kootenay-Columbians and what our issues are. We need a strong established Conservative voice representing our riding and I am that voice.”

Morrison’s career in public service ended in 2013, where he had been serving as the Director General with the Treasury Board, which oversees an information-sharing environment with all law enforcement agencies and foreign governments.

Prior to his appointment to the Treasury Board, Morrison served in an executive role as a Chief Superintendent responsible for delivering police service delivery models throughout the province.

He also was recruited as an expert to present at international conferences on topics that included safe and secure law enforcement models for organized crime and national security threats.

During his time in government service, he also worked as a diplomat with the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, responsible for 17 countries in Central and Southwest Asia and the Middle East, where h engaged with senior foreign government officials and Canadian representatives.

“Throughout my thirty-year public service career, I have listened to the communities where I have served and effectively implemented the changes they were looking for,” said Morrison, “I am here for the people of Kootenay-Columbia.

“There have been too many promises by politicians and not enough action. We deserve action from our leaders. I do not believe in empty promises. I believe in action and results.”

Outside of work and politics, Morrison is married with five children, is active in the community with a focus on sustainable living and the environment. You can find him out hiking, fishing and travelling around the Kootenays with his wife and their roof-top tent in his leisure time.