More snowfall forecasted overnight in the East Kootenay: Mainroad

Snow is right around the corner and highway maintenance vehicles will be out. Above, snow removal equipment near Jaffray in the East Kootenay. Mainroad file

As snow continues to fall Thursday afternoon in Cranbrook, the local highways contractor warns that more is on the way in the East Kootenay region.

“An intense Pacific frontal system is moving through the interior of B.C. Snow will rapidly intensify this evening and continue through Friday before tapering off to flurries on Friday evening,” according to the latest bulletin from Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting. “Rapidly accumulating snow may affect the Friday morning commute.”

Up to 20 centimetres of snowfall accumulation is forecasted overnight and into Friday in the Yahk area, with up to 10 centimetres forecasted in the Cranbrook and Kimberley.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the the Elk Valley could see up to 35 centimetres of snowfall in the Fernie area, forecasted to begin Thursday night, continuing into Friday and tapering off Saturday.

Light flurries are expected for the Columbia Valley area, with up to five centimetres of snow forecasted for Invermere.

The bulletin from Mainroad also notes that maintenance crews will be out plowing and applying winter abrasive on local roadways, while also urging drivers to be cautious, drive to conditions and be prepared for delays.