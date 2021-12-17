More snow on the way for East Kootenay region

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada

15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to hit the East Kootenay region over the weekend, according to Environment Canada. (Cranbrook Townsman file)

More snow is on the way for B.C.’s Interior, as Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the East Kootenay region on Friday, December 17.

Environment Canada says that heavy snow is expected on Saturday for East Kootenay, north including Invermere and south including Cranbrook.

There is potential for 10 to 15 centimetres of snow across the region, and up to 30 centimetres for the Elk Valley, near Fernie and Morrissey.

“A strong Pacific frontal system will spread heavy snow to the B.C. interior beginning Saturday morning. Snow heavy at times will persist before tapering off late Saturday night,” says the statement from Environment Canada. “Winter storm warnings, or snowfall warnings may be issued as the event draws closer.”

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting also put out a special weather statement, warning of snowfall over the weekend. Crews will be out applying salt and/or winter abrasive and performing snow removal operations where necessary.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.