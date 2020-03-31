More snow expected overnight Tuesday: Mainroad

Get ready for another blast of winter.

Mainroad East Kootenay Contracting has issued a weather alert for the next 24 hours and is anticipating roughly 3-5 centimetres of snow overnight Tuesday across the region. It’s expected to last late into Wednesday morning for most areas, according to the company.

Additionally, windgusts of up to 35 kilometres per hour are also forecasted in many areas, and while average temperatures in the region are expected to be -5 degrees, Sparwood and Elkford are projected at -9 degrees. Heading into Wednesday, temperatures are expected to climb higher, particularly in the Moyie-Yahk area.

Mainraod is warning drivers that the snowfall, combined with warming temperatures may cause slippery sections on area roadways. The company says crews will be out applying anti icing chemicals now before the snowfall and will be out to address road hazards during and after the event.

Drivers should continue to watch for ice or slush hazards in the days following the event and drive carefully around road maintenance vehicles and equipment.


