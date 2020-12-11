LHA Map.

More localized COVID-19 data being released by BC CDC

BC CDC to begin releasing weekly local health area COVID-19 data

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has released new COVID-19 data for local health areas and will now be providing that data on a weekly basis instead of once a month.

Between Nov 29 – Dec. 5, five COVID-19 cases were reported in the local health area that covers Cranbrook and the surrounding rural areas, such as Wycliffe, Moyie, and Fort Steele.

Since the beginning of January, there have been 35 COVID-19 cases reported in the Cranbrook local health area, according to the BC CDC. In total, four cases have been reported in the Kimberley local health area, and 25 cases have been reported in the Fernie local health area.

Providing weekly local health area data is a shift in data disclosure from the BC CDC, which had previously released coronavirus data on a health service delivery area scale. For example, COVID-19 numbers have been reported for the East Kootenay health service delivery area every two weeks, but specific data for the Cranbrook local health area only came out monthly.

Cumulatively, the East Kootenay region has seen 139 COVID-19 cases since January, while 14 cases were reported between Dec. 4-10.

As of Friday, Dec. 11, there have been 40,060 COVID-19 cases in the province since the pandemic was declared. Of that total, 28,948 have recovered, 9,524 are active and 587 deaths have been caused by the coronavirus.

The sporadic nature of data disclosure has made it difficult to track and identify COVID-19 hot spots in rural areas, as outbreaks in places such as Salmo or Revelstoke were made public from press releases issued by Interior Health.

Local reporters are unable to confirm rumours of COVID-19 cases or exposures, as the Interior Health Authority typically cites privacy concerns, unless there are boarder exposure risks.

B.C.’s stringent protocols on COVID-19 data disclosures are a stark contrast from other provincial jurisdictions such as Alberta, which has consistently released COVID-19 data specific to rural counties or by specific sections of large cities such as Edmonton or Calgary.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. attorney general relays money laundering inquiry concerns to federal counterpart
Next story
Study finds glaciers in Columbia River valley 38 per cent thicker than expected

Just Posted

LHA Map.
More localized COVID-19 data being released by BC CDC

BC CDC to begin releasing weekly local health area COVID-19 data

1913
It happened this week in 1913

Dec. 6 - 12: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1st place and People's choice award - Friendship
‘Smile With A Senior’ photo contest winners

Seniors in Partnership, a committee of United Way East Kootenay, held a ‘Smile with a Senior’ photo contest with a $200 cash first prize and many other prizes

Mount Baker’s music students are finalists in the CBC Music Class Competition for their jazz rendition of K-OS’ ‘Crabbuckit’. Pictured in the front row, left to right, are: David Menning, Chase Currie and Erin Adams. Pictured in the back row, left to right are: Rachel Cleland, Ashlyn Patterson, Beth Gartside, Layla Gross, Jacob Berry, Austin Dolan, Issac Grasdal, Naomi Hall, Blaise Edmonstone and Cyndel Fisk. (Submitted file)
Mount Baker music students named finalists in CBC Music Class Challenge

The jazz rendition of ‘Crabbuckit’ by K-OS has garnered national attention

Smoke billows from the Cranbrook Hotel Thursday, Dec. 10. (Trevor Crawley photo)
UPDATED: No injuries reported as Cranbrook Hotel catches fire

Firefighters were on the scene Thursday afternoon, Dec. 10

Opening day of the 2020-21 season at Kimberley Alpine Resort. Paul Rodgers photo.
Opening day 2020 at Kimberley Alpine Resort

The 2020-21 season is officially underway at Kimberley Alpine Resort, beginning at… Continue reading

The Illecillewaet Glacier, near Revelstoke in Glacier National Park was one of the glaciers studied. (Submitted)
Study finds glaciers in Columbia River valley 38 per cent thicker than expected

New study also predicts most glaciers will disappear from the basin within 80 years

Mark Post, a professor at Maastricht University, holds the world’s first lab-grown beef burger. (phys.org)
Salvation in a vat: The artificial meat era

Gwynne Dyer “We are putting a final end to the fossil era,”… Continue reading

Hugs & Slugs
What do the people have to say these days …

Slugs: To the people responsible for dumping a bed box spring at… Continue reading

A season of waiting in trust
A season of waiting in trust

Yme Woensdregt Last week, I wrote about Advent as a time of… Continue reading

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. attorney general relays money laundering inquiry concerns to federal counterpart

Austin Cullen expressed disappointment with Canada’s approach to the inquiry

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Canadian dollar coins or loonies are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Statistics Canada says Canadian households owed an average of $1.71 for every dollar of disposable income in the third quarter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Household debt now $1.77 for every $1 in disposable income, StatCan says

The ratio was still below the $1.81 seen in the fourth quarter of 2019

Most Read