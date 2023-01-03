More local childcare providers join $10-a-day daycare program

More local childcare providers are being brought into the province’s $10-a-day daycare program.

According to a news release, BGC Cranbrook — a non-profit with 12 infant-toddler spaces and 24 2.5-years to-kindergarten aged spaces — is coming into the fold.

Additionally, Summit Community Services Society has two providers joining the program; Little Summit Daycare in Cranbrook, with 12 infant-toddler spaces and 16 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-aged spaces, along with Second Steps Group Daycare in Kimberley, with 16 2.5-years-to-kindergarten-aged spaces.

The local spaces make up a small portion of the 1,375 spaces announced in communities across B.C.

“Affordable child care can be life-changing, and with these new $10-a-day spaces, we continue our work to make life more affordable for families with more spaces converted in the next few weeks,” said Grace Lore, B.C.’s Minister of State for Child Care. “The recent child care savings and the $10 a Day ChildCareBC program are some of the ways we are making child care more affordable and allowing parents – especially mothers – to pursue opportunities and achieve financial independence and security, which benefits families, our communities and the economy as a whole.”

According to the province, daycare spaces in the $10-a-day program reduce the average cost of childcare from $1,000 a month for full time care to $200 a month.

“Our governments are making access to affordable, high-quality, flexible and inclusive child care a reality,” said Karina Gould, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. “Through our transformative investments, we remain focused on making life more affordable for families and giving every child the best possible start in life.”

The newly announced space brings the number of seats in the $10-a-day daycare program to nearly 12,000, as the province aims for its goal of 12,500 by February 2023.

The $10-a-day daycare program is funded in partnership between the provincial and federal governments, as the latter is contributing $3.2 billion for childcare in B.C. through March 2026.