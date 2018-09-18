More burning prohibitions rescinded in southeast B.C.

Category 2 and 3 fires will be permitted in Southeast Fire Centre as of 1p.m. on Wednesday.

As of noon (Pacific time) on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, Category 2 open fires will once again be permitted throughout the Southeast Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.

At the same time, Category 3 open fires will once again be permitted in the Columbia, Arrow, Kootenay Lake, Invermere and Cranbrook fire zones. Category 3 fires remain prohibited in the Boundary Fire Zone.

Category 2 burning allows one or two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide, or stubble or grass burning over an area of less than 0.2 hectares. The use of the following items will also be allowed: fireworks, burn barrels, flying lanterns and exploding binary targets.

The BC Wildfire Service is asking people to take the following precautions with any permitted outdoor burning:

* Ensure that enough people, water and tools are on hand to control the fire and stop it escaping.

* Do not burn in windy conditions. The weather can change quickly and wind may carry embers to other combustible material and start new fires.

* Create a fuel break around the planned fire site by clearing away twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material right down to the dirt.

* Never leave a fire unattended.

* Make sure that your fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before you leave the area for any length of time.

Previous story
Abdelrazik torture lawsuit delay would be unconscionable: lawyer
Next story
Korean leaders meet in Pyongyang for potentially tough talks

Just Posted

More burning prohibitions rescinded in southeast B.C.

Category 2 and 3 fires will be permitted in Southeast Fire Centre as of 1p.m. on Wednesday.

UPDATED: Pratt to be acclaimed as Cranbrook mayor

Mayor will serve another term after running unopposed in the upcoming municipal election

Baseball bat assault sends one to hospital

Cranbrook police investigating after home invasion over the weekend

Watch: 55+ B.C. Games Closing Ceremony

The Kimberley/Cranbrook 55+ B.C. Games have officially come to an end.

Hitmen overcome Ice in Invermere

Two teams battle to overtime during WHL pre-season showcase in the Columbia Valley

B.C. tent city ‘devastated’ after flash flood

Maple Ridge mayor says that residents shouldn’t have to return to their flooded tents

Work begins to remove cargo from grounded Haida Gwaii barge and fishing lodge

Westcoast Resorts’ Hippa Lodge broke from its moorings and ran aground early this month

Tilray to export cannabis formulation to U.S. for clinical trial

Marijuana remains illegal in most of the U.S.

Court of appeal grants injunction on Taseko’s exploratory drilling in B.C. Interior

The decision provides temporary protection and relief, said Chief Joe Alphonse

Volunteer crew ready to build ramps for B.C. amputee

Jean Moulton will soon have an easier time getting in and out of her home.

Nelson’s Bob Swan inducted into Canadian Ski Hall of Fame

Swan was feted at an event Saturday

VIDEO: B.C. tour offers unique underground glimpse of generating station

About 1,250 people expected at sold-out tour on Sunday

Allegations against Kavanaugh pose test for #MeToo movement

Aside from the Ford-Kavanaugh showdown, this has been a tumultuous season for the #MeToo movement

Around the BCHL: Merritt forward Mathieu Gosselin is BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read