Cows on a dairy farm, in St-Henri-de-Taillon, Que., Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Cows on a dairy farm, in St-Henri-de-Taillon, Que., Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Months-long saga of runaway cattle in Quebec comes to an end with weekend capture

Officials to determine who is responsible for tracking and capturing future runaway farm animals

The remaining cattle that had been on the lam for months in central Quebec were finally recaptured over the weekend.

Quebec’s farmers union says the last three of the 15 cattle that escaped from a farm in July were rounded up Saturday.

For the last 45 days the Union des producteurs agricoles has rounded up all 15 animals and returned them to their owner in St-Severe, Que., about 130 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The remaining three fugitives were recaptured this weekend with the use of supervised feeding areas around which fences were gradually installed.

Union officials say they will debrief and try to determine who is responsible for tracking and capturing future runaway farm animals.

When the cattle’s owner first reported them missing, officials with the government said they weren’t responsible for searching for breeding animals.

AgricultureQuebec

Previous story
‘Kraken’ as a COVID subvariant name beats ‘alphabet soup’ moniker: biologist
Next story
‘Miracle Baby’ and sole survivor of 1957 Prince Rupert mudslide dies at 66

Just Posted

Removing an old tree turned into an outdoor learning experience for students with St. Mary’s Independent Catholic School. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
Honouring the ‘Grandmother Tree’

Skiers and snowboarders enjoying Community Day at Kimberley Alpine Resort in 2020. Colby Katzberg file.
Kimberley Alpine Resort’s Community Day set for Jan. 15

The Cranbrook Bucks picked up a 4-1 win against the Merritt Centennials on Friday, Jan 6. Photo courtesy Cranbrook Bucks Twitter
Bucks’ win streak snapped on three-game road trip

t
Summit gets $10-a-day daycare for Cranbrook and Kimberley