Monster Energy drink recalled due to possible glass fragments

Caffe Monster Salted Caramel Energy Drink could contain glass fragments

Monster Energy Canada Ltd. is recalling one of its drinks from the marketplace.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Caffe Monster Salted Caramel Energy Drink could contain glass fragments.

The 405 ml drinks have best before dates of Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, 2020 (UPC code 0 70847 03184 0) and were sold at stores across the country.

There have been no reported illnesses linked to the product, and consumers who have the drinks are urged to return them to the store where they were purchased or throw them out.

The Canadian Press

