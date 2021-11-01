FILE – Bell Canada head office is seen on Nun’s Island, Wednesday, August 5, 2015, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Monday mix-up: Some Bell customers saw their phones incorrectly fall back 1 hour

Customers took to Twitter to vent their frustration at the company

Some Bell customers had their phone alarms ring an hour earlier Monday (Nov. 1) morning as the mobile carrier accidentally had the time on their devices fall back one hour.

Some customers took to social media to express their opinions about the mixup, with many saying that they ended up late to work due to the error.

Bell did post to social media to notify users of the issue but some wondered why the company did not send out a text message instead.

According to Bell, the issue was resolved prior to 6 a.m. PT.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

