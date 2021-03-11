Workers walking through the Molson Coors brewery in Chilliwack last fall. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Workers walking through the Molson Coors brewery in Chilliwack last fall. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Molson Coors hires IT investigators after cyber attack takes systems offline

No indication yet if cybersecurity hit on Molson Coors has impacted FV Brewery at Chilliwack

Molson Coors is working with IT investigators after a cybersecurity attack disrupted some of their online operations.

An systems outage was reported Thursday (March 11), but is not known how the cyber incident will impact B.C. operations, such as those at the Molson Coors Fraser Valley Brewery at Chilliwack.

“We have engaged a leading forensic IT firm to assist our investigation into the incident and are working around the clock to get our systems back up as quickly as possible,” according to a statement issued by Adam Collins, Molson Coors chief communications and corporate affairs officer.

“We will continue to communicate with our business partners with updates.”

The Progress had asked officials if any beer production or shipments from Chilliwack had been disrupted but there were no further details forthcoming.

READ MORE: Questions about aesthetics of brewery site answered

READ MORE: Tours of breweries cancelled due to pandemic

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cybersecurity

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Denmark pauses AstraZeneca vaccine jabs to probe blood clots
Next story
The moment everything changed: Canadians remember when reality of COVID-19 set in

Just Posted

(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire File)
Interior Health reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

Fourteen people are hospitalized, five in intensive care

Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are pictured in this June 20, 2012 photo. Pandemic exacerbates opioid crisis, as overdoses rise and services fade. The COVID-19 crisis has overshadowed an equally dark pandemic of opioid overdoses, which have risen sharply since March as the border closure and limited access to services raise fatal risks for drug users. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Interior Health expands substance use treatment with new teams

The integrated treatment teams are based throughout the southern Interior

The “Build A Weir At Koocanusa” committee are discussing the concept of an actual weir being built across Lake Koocanusa, just north of the Canada-U.S. border.
EPA approves new Montana standards for selenium in Lake Koocanusa

The new limit is 0.8 micrograms of selenium per litre in the U.S. half of the lake

Pacific Coastal Airlines will be launching service on a new route between Penticton and Vancouver starting Jan. 11, 2021, using this 19-passenger B1900 aircraft. (Pacific Coastal Airlines photo)
Pacific Coastal Airlines temporarily suspends flights between Cranbrook, Kelowna

Pacific Coastal Airlines is temporally suspending flights between Cranbrook and Kelowna due… Continue reading

What should be done with the Mount Baker RV Campground? The City is seeking expressions of interest for the future of the site.
City seeking public input for future of Mount Baker RV Campground

What should be done with the Mount Baker RV Campground

Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
UPDATE: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates

There are currently just over 4,900 active cases

Alina Durham, mother of Shaelene Bell, reads a message to her daughter from her Chilliwack home on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘Stay strong… I will never give up looking for you,’ says B.C. mom to missing daughter

Alina Durham reads message to daughter, 23-year-old Shaelene Bell, in hopes she will hear it

At provincial headquarters in Surrey, a puppy meet-and-greet for news media Thursday (March 11) was part of the RCMP’s 2021 Name the Puppy contest. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
VIDEO: Meet the RCMP’s latest puppy recruits

Kids aged 4 to 14 have a chance to name dogs in a future litter

Atish Ram was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March of 2020 and spent two months in hospital. Nearly a year later, he’s still dealing with what people call “long COVID.” (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Long COVID’: How a B.C. man is dealing with the effects of the virus one year later

Surrey’s Atish Ram is one of thousands of people continuing to deal with COVID-19 symptoms

St. Patrick’s Day is a special occasion for many pubs, such as this one in Trail B.C. (Trail Times)
B.C. liquor sales to be cut off early for St. Patrick’s Day

Similar to New Year’s restrictions for stores, pubs, restaurants

Contents from a tailings pond is pictured going down the Hazeltine Creek into Quesnel Lake near the town of Likely, B.C. on Aug. 5, 2014. (Photo by Jonathan Hayward)
New map details potential environmental threats from B.C. mines

Map editors pressure province to move faster on regulation reforms

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Guy Johnstone, who operates the Michelle Rose Community Supported Fishery in Cowichan Bay, fears new DFO regulations could derail his business. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
B.C. prawn fishers says sudden DFO change threatens their livelihood

Sale of frozen-at-sea prawns could now be made illegal

Most Read