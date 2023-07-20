Moir Park closed to the public; will be used as temporary accommodation for BC Wildfire Service crews

Moir Park has been closed to the public as the BC Wildfire Service is using the space for temporary accommodations for firefighters and staff. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook

Moir Park has been closed to the public as the City of Cranbrook has offered the space as temporary accommodations for BC Wildfire Service crews who are fighting the St. Mary’s River wildfire.

Approximately 46 firefighters were on site Wednesday evening, while additional crew members are expected to stay there over the coming days, according to the city. Firefighters will have access to the Moir Park washrooms and changeroom over the course of their stay while conducting wildfire response in the area.

As of early Thursday morning, the St. Mary’s River wildfire has approximately 100 ground personnel assigned, which includes resources from BC Wildfire Service, firefighters from the Cranbrook and Kimberley fire departments, and contract crews.

More structural protection resources are on the way, and are expected to arrive Thursday and over the coming days.