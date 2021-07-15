A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)

Mobile immunization clinic heading to Cranbrook

Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinic travelling to Cranbrook area for drop-ins July 24 and July 25

CRANBROOK – Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinic will travel to Cranbrook on July 24 and 25 to offer vaccinations for anyone who has not yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, second doses will be provided to anyone who received their first dose more than seven weeks (49 days) ago.

No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic. People who live or work in the Cranbrook area will be able to walk-up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Interior Health’s mobile immunization clinics are a partnership with the British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA) and are travelling through the Interior region, making stops in over 40 communities along the way.

Drop-In Vaccinations

Location: Home Hardware Building Centre, 1901 McPhee Road

Time: Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Who: People in the Cranbrook area who are born in 2009 or earlier and who have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or anyone who received their first dose more than 49 days ago.

Ongoing immunization clinics

People can also get their first dose by dropping in an at any other immunization clinic or by appointment.

To get a second dose at other clinics, please book an appointment. Invitations to book an appointment are being sent seven weeks after receiving the first dose.

Register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources visit:

https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/

